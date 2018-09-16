‘Rick and Morty’ Gets Smart With Anime Makeover

If you don’t watch anime, there’s a chance that you don’t know just how cool the opening sequences for each show can be. Even a series with its own wacky opening like Rick and Morty can be that much cooler with an anime makeover.

Some fans did just that as they have crafted a brilliant looking anime opening for Rick and Morty full of great references to the series wrapped in a fun anime package.

Artist MALEC uploaded the above video and not only does it feature a new take on the titular Rick and Morty, but it also features a cool remix of the series’ opening theme song as well (which you can find on KronoMusik’s YouTube page here).

The visuals of the opening take fans everywhere from the anime-like “characters looking into an unclear future” pose, Jerry, Beth, and Summer’s various looks, Morty and Rick burying their clones in the backyard, Morty’s giant dead guy arm, Rick fighting the President, Pickle Rick, of course, and even small cameos from many of the characters that have made an impression throughout the series such as Pencilvester.

With as many worlds Rick and Morty visit throughout the series, it’s entirely possible that there is a completely anime version of the two out there. Imagine this opening for it? You can check out MALEC’s YouTube channel for more anime influenced openings such as the cool new take on Game of Thrones.

Rick and Morty has taken on a unique sort of notoriety since the end of Season 3 as it sparked several fast food-related riots, and even won an Emmy for its “Pickle Rick” episode (which has gone on to inspire many pop-culture moments itself).

The series was renewed for seventy more episodes by Cartoon Network, after a lengthy bit of time after the end of the third season as well. Co-creator Justin Roiland shared in a recent interview that the major episode order will be beneficial for the series in the long run, “We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security.”

Elaborating on what the order will do for the series, “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

There is currently no concrete release date for Season 4 of the series, unfortunately.