Rick and Morty Fans Freaking Out Over Bird Person's Return

PhoenixPerson made his triumphant return to Rick and Morty during the season finale. Fans were super surprised to see the former Rick ally lock horns with the mad scientist. After an entire season of pushing fans away from the long-running background plot of the show. Everything has been geared toward completely squashing any efforts to build the Evil Morty storyline or anything with the Galactic Federation. Then Birdperson and Tammy swoop in for a big confrontation. If that wasn’t enough, you also got Beth and her clone making a massive appearance. But the core of this episode was definitely PhoenixPerson and Rick having their fight. It went on for a long time, and Twitter loved every second of it.

Justin Roiland, co-creator of Rick and Morty voices Rick and he talked about a wild idea for dropping episodes of Season 5 when it comes out. Releasing one episode a month is crazy, but some people are really interested.

#RickandMorty holy shit BIRDPERSON IS A CYBORG NOW pic.twitter.com/gX1NmjyZMb — Mustache (@JasonFinkNJ) June 1, 2020

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big even," Roiland told /Film. "I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I’m sure whatever it is will be the right decision.”

Production is still a question mark heading into the next salvo of episodes, unfortunately, the currently ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic is something to contend with. In a previous interview, Sarah Chalke (the voice behind Beth Smith) mentioned that the cast themselves have yet to read for the season, "So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio."

