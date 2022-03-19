Rick and Morty Exists in The Star Trek Universe With Fresh Easter Egg

Rick And Morty’s sixth season is set to arrive later this year, furthering the adventures of the belching mad scientist, his awkward grandson, and the rest of the Smith family. Before the Adult Swim series makes its grand return, it seems that the Cartoon Network characters have been confirmed to exist in a rather unlikely place: the Star Trek universe. With the second season of Star Trek: Picard taking its main characters into the past, it would seem that the adventures of the Smith Family did exist before the arrival of the Enterprise.

For those who might not be familiar with the current storyline of Star Trek: Picard, Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard has encountered the all-powerful being known as Q following a deadly encounter with the Borg. As Picard and his motley crew are placed into an authoritarian reality wherein humanity has overtaken the stars by force, they are now venturing into the past to fix the future. During the third episode of Picard’s second season, we see the character, Rios, having a teleporter accident and being placed into a hospital in the year 2024. During which, a mother tells her child that they won’t be allowed to watch Rick And Morty, confirming that the Adult Swim series has exited in the past within the universe of the Starship Enterprise.

Star Trek itself has seen plenty of wild crossovers in the past, with the Enterprise coming into contact with the likes of the X-Men, Dr. Who, Green Lantern, and even the Planet of the Apes. While we don’t expect any of these crossovers to make it into the live-action medium, Patrick Stewart is still bridging the gap as rumors continue to swirl that he is a surefire bet to have a role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, as Professor Charles Xavier.

Rick And Morty’s sixth season is set to arrive on Cartoon Network later this year though fans are still waiting on a specific release date for when the Smith family will make a comeback.

What do you think of this Adult Swim series actually existing in the world of the Federation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.