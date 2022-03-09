Rick and Morty Shares New Poster For Birdperson “Movie”

Rick And Morty hasn’t been scared of parodying big name movies in the past, with a number of Claymation shorts being released to parody the likes of Godzilla Vs. Kong, Hobo With A Shotgun, Hereditary, and Ghostbusters just being a few examples. Now, to help in celebrating the new incarnation of the live-action version of The Batman, the Adult Swim series has created a new poster of their own “Dark Knight”, giving a makeover to the hilarious figure known as Birdperson, or sometimes Phoenix Person.

The Batman is the latest feature-length film for Gotham’s avenging angel, with Bruce Wayne being played by Robert Pattinson this time around in a bid to defeat the likes of the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) while working alongside Catwoman (Zoe Kravetz) and Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). Earning around $134 million USD in its opening weekend in North America alone, HBO Max is already teasing new series in this new take on Gotham City from director Matt Reeves, with the streaming service announcing that new Penguin and Arkham Asylum series will be released in the future.

Rick And Morty’s Official Twitter Account shared the hilarious poster for a movie that definitely “won’t be coming to a theater near you”, involving one of Rick Sanchez’s best friends, “Birdperson”, who has gone through some major changes over the course of the five seasons of the Adult Swim juggernaut:

https://twitter.com/RickandMorty/status/1501565999971192835?s=20&t=KpaU0IP20txnTK8clvvbIQ

Birdperson is a unique character in the wide array of surreal figures that make up the lives of the Smith Family, first being seen as an ally but then becoming the humorously named “Phoenix Person” and attempting to kill Rick. With the fifth season taking the opportunity to venture into the relationship between Rick and Birdperson, detailing how they met and the battles they fought alongside one another, Phoenix Person was then brought back to his senses and is now searching for his long-lost offspring.

What do you think of this hilarious new poster from the popular Adult Swim series? Which spinoff from HBO Max are you most looking forward from the city of Gotham? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Clan.