Rick and Morty to Join With Wendy’s Again for New “Morty’s Mayhem” Pop-Up

Rick and Morty will be collaborating with Wendy’s all over again for a special new pop-up dubbed “Morty’s Mayhem” in Las Vegas! Rick and Morty and Wendy’s have teamed up for a few special collaborations in the past that have resulted in a few fun pop-up locations, and now the two will be teaming up once more. Each of these special pop-ups had not only completed changed the way a particular Wendy’s restaurant had looked but even added some special new menu items for the occasion specifically for Rick and Morty fans to enjoy.

Soon fans will get another chance to check out this special collaboration with the upcoming Morty’s Mayhem pop up at the Resorts World Las Vegas from Thursday, March 17 to Sunday, March 20th (as part of the celebration for the start of the major college basketball tournament kicking off for the weekend as well). According to Adult Swim as detailed in a new press release, fans visiting Morty’s Mayhem will be able to check out a special LED Rick and Morty experience, have a chance to win prizes, and even try out the special Pickle Rick inspired Frosty flavor.

“Our fans know Wendy’s delivers unique, exciting, custom experiences in everything we do from sports to food to gaming – and Morty’s Mayhem brings this to life in every way,” said Jimmy Bennett, VP of Media and Social for The Wendy’s Company. “The out of this world experience will have fans immersed in never-before-seen animations, dripping in exclusive swag and enjoying the best fast food in the game – all in the madness of the Las Vegas Strip.” The pop up will be free and open to the public March 17 through March 20 from 11 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. PST in the East Garden Plaza at Resorts World Las Vegas.

As for Rick and Morty itself, Season 6 of the series is currently in the works for a release on Adult Swim some time this year. If you wanted to catch up with the series’ full run before the new episodes make their premiere later this year, the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. But what do you think? Curious to see how another Rick and Morty team up with Wendy’s pans out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!