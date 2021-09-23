Lil Nas X Hides Rick And Morty Nod in New Music Video

Lil Nas X has been taking over the music scene not just with his amazing tunes, but also thanks to his online presence and in-depth knowledge of the internet, and it seems that the controversial rapper/songwriter showed off his love of the Adult Swim series, Rick And Morty, with his latest album, Montero. With the animated series recently bringing to a close its fifth season, now is as good a time as any for a singer to include some references to the surreal adventures of the Smith family and their journeys across the galaxy.

The eighth track on the debut album of Montero is titled “Lost In The Citadel”, which Lil Nas X confirms to be a reference to Rick And Morty on his social media account, proving that the rapper definitely is a fan of the surreal Adult Swim series. As a refresher, the Citadel in Rick And Morty is a space station created to house countless alternate versions of both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith and creates a caste system that puts the Ricks in charge of this bizarre society. During the season finale of the fifth season of the Adult Swim series, the Citadel is destroyed following the revelation of Evil Morty’s plan to break free of the realities that plant Ricks in charge of their subsequent Mortys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lil Nas X took to his Official Twitter Account, confirming that the eighth track of his newest album is in fact a reference to Rick And Morty, with the singer/songwriter apparently lost in the society that brought together multiple alternate versions of the grandfather/grandson team:

Though the fifth season of Rick And Morty came to a close, seasons six and seven are currently being worked on by the creative minds that helped create the juggernaut of an animated series. A release date has yet to be revealed for the next season, but the changes seen in the previous season are sure to have a big role in the further adventures of the Smith family.

What do you think of this surreal crossover between the Adult Swim series and Lil Nas X? How will the destruction of the Citadel affect the future of Rick And Morty? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.