Rick & Morty Star Hints At Possible Big Villain, Evil Summer

Rick And Morty is set to come to a close this fall, with the fifth season looking to end things with a bang following the many surreal adventures that took place during these latest episodes, and while little is known about the season that is next for the Adult Swim series, one voice actor for the animated show is hinting at a surprising new villain, Evil Summer. While the series hasn't been shy about exploring alternate reality versions of the Smith family, an evil version of Beth and Jerry's oldest child would be a big new addition to the story's lore.

In an interview with outlet Inverse, voice actor Spencer Grammer, who portrays the role of Summer Smith, stated that there might be a place for an "Evil Summer" in the future of the animated series and also gave some thoughts about upcoming episodes:

“There are some really interesting episodes coming up where you see more sides to all of the family members. There were a lot of family-centric episodes this season, which I always think is really interesting. Or when Rick is off doing something with Jerry. It’s interesting to see Beth, Morty, and Summer have a life independent of Rick.”

Grammer also took the opportunity to further explore Evil Summer, even though the character is purely "theoretical," at this point:

“Evil Summer is probably the most like Rick she can possibly be. The female people in the family take after Rick a lot, so that’s where her intelligence lies. She’d have to beat out Rick’s mind, in a way?”

One of the biggest "evil" versions of the Smith family is Evil Morty, who was shown to overtake the Citadel that was run by countless alternate versions of both Rick and Morty, though the series has been tight-lipped regarding his current plans. While season five of Rick And Morty did feature countless versions of Summer and her family as "Decoys," we have yet to see a malevolent Summer appear in the series though this is a television show where anything can most definitely happen.

Season Six has yet to reveal a release date, but it is currently in the works, alongside Season Seven, hinting that Adult Swim's juggernaut of a series has plenty of new content coming our way.

Via Inverse