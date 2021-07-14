Rick and Morty and Loki Earn High Praise From Elon Musk

✖

Rick and Morty and Loki have earned some high praise from Elon Musk as he has noticed some similarities between the two. Marvel Studios' newest television series has been exploring some wild concepts through Loki and his jumps through time and various branches of it in his run from the Time Variance Authority, and fans have noticed some similarities between it and another time and dimension hopping series featuring a lead character who also is running from a main authority, Rick and Morty. These similarities aren't exactly clear cut, but they're also not completely off the mark either.

Not only does Loki feature a former Rick and Morty producer, Michael Waldron, as the head writer, but some of the series' episodes have been written by Rick and Morty alumni as well. Now Elon Musk has thrown his own idea of the connection between the two into the mix as he has connected the two series together with some high praise, "Loki is pretty good. Basically, live-action [Rick and Morty] with a long romance [arc]."

Loki is pretty good. Basically, live-action @RickandMorty with a long romance ark. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2021

Elon Musk and Rick and Morty have a longstanding relationship as not only has Musk revealed that he's been a fan of the series for some time, but Musk also got an actual guest starring role in an episode of the series in the past. Appearing in the Season 4 episode, "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty," as a variant of himself from the "Tusk Dimension," Elon Musk, Musk has oddly crossed over the Rick and Morty and Loki worlds even more than he might realize since he was an alternate timeline and universe version of himself in the series.

The two series are a little more connected due to the high level of emotion that's hidden under a layer of cynicism that both main characters reveal at first, but steadily begins to show over the course of the series run. But while Loki is coming to an end soon on Disney+, Rick and Morty is continuing with its fifth season with new episodes on Adult Swim Sunday evenings at 11:00PM EST. What do you think? Is there a connection between Rick and Morty and Loki like Elon Musk suggests? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!