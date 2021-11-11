Rick And Morty brought its fifth season to a close earlier this year, reforging the relationship between the most popular grandfather/grandson team on Adult Swim and it seems as though a variation of the dynamic duo is set to make a return at this year’s Adult Swim Festival. Titled “Samurai & Shogun,” the Rick And Morty animated short saw variations of the tag-team exploring a feudal Japan landscape and appearing far more like the fictional characters of Lone Wolf And Cub rather than the scientific-based Smith family members who travel through time and space.

The original short was created by the anime studio, Studio Deen, who worked on series such as Ranma 1/2 and Patlabor, giving the Rick and Morty of this particular universe a major makeover and seeing the elder Rick Sanchez carting around a young Morty who was being threatened by bands of ninja marauders. Thanks to the wild continuity of Rick And Morty, these characters were actually canon and existed as part of the vast multiverse of Ricks that were further explored in the season finale that aired earlier this year. Though the location of the Citadel was destroyed during the conclusion of the fifth season, there are still plenty of Ricks and plenty of Mortys that are wandering the multiverse.

Adult Swim shared a new look at a teaser trailer for the upcoming special, “Samurai Shogun Part 2,”, which appears to be airing during the Adult Swim Festival that is set to arrive on Friday of this week, airing on the same day as the massively anticipated Disney+ Day:

Rick And Morty as a franchise has been no slouch about giving fans plenty of material outside of its main series that airs on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, with the series having created countless shorts and one-off specials in its past. Earlier this year, the series poked fun at a number of major motion pictures including Godzilla Vs. Kong, Hereditary, and Hobo With A Shotgun to name a few. The series even took the opportunity to introduce the first live-action versions of both Rick and Morty, with Christopher Lloyd playing the part of the elder Sanchez and Jaeden Martell playing the role of the young Smith.

