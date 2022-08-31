Rick and Morty Producers Hype "Badass" Season 6

Rick and Morty Season 6 is about to hit Adult Swim – and as we said in our official review, the show is certainly going to hit the ground running! Rick and Morty Season 5 took some pretty significant strides in terms of advancing the show's core mythos and character arcs, as we learned Rick's true origin; saw "Evil Morty" break through the veil of the walled-off multiverse Rick created, and finally confirmed that a "Prime Rick" is the series' true big-bad.

With all that on the table, fans have the highest expectations ever for Rick and Morty Season 6 – and producers of the show are promising a "badass" season that will deliver!

It's a really exciting season," says Rick and Morty producer James Siciliano. "There's tons of family drama with huge sci-fi concepts. It's got a nice mix of family and dumb, fun sh*t this season."

New Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) has been pushing a more consistent schedule for the show ("I've created a high-class problem for us, but we'll have a season of the show every year from this point forward"), as well as pulling the core mythology of the show together and advancing it in a more timely, fan-service way.

As for Rick and Morty Season 6? Marder has been excited to deliver it to fans: "Yeah, it's got some awesome new characters... that people are gonna go nuts over.... It's another badass season we're all really excited about."

In the Rick and Morty Season 6 Review by ComicBook.com, we said the following about where things stand with the show:

It is fair to say Rick and Morty season six is a far cry from what the show used to be. The sci-fi animated series began as an irreverent cult hit, but now, the Adult Swim series is a mainstream giant. Rick and Morty has established a complex mythos in its past seasons, and creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are still pushing boundaries whenever they can. But with new creative influences in place, Rick and Morty season six commands a sense of confidence fans of all backgrounds will find impressive.

Rick and Morty airs Sundays on Adult Swim. Season 6 will premiere on September 4th.

