Rick and Morty: The Anime Shares First Look at Its Finale

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be coming to an end with its next episode, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at what to expect from the anime’s grand finale. The ten episode run of the debut season for Rick and Morty’s anime spinoff series kicked off earlier this Summer, and introduced fans to a whole new multiverse for the two titular characters. This new anime opened up to a new timeline that saw itself bend around a brand new character, Elle, who has also served as a main romantic interest for Morty through it all. But their story is coming to an end.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been slowing down with the last few episodes as with the steady reveal of Elle’s role in the series, it’s playing around with time and space has slowed down as well. The story is no longer being told out of order, but it was also at the cost of Elle’s sacrificing her own life as the previous episode came to an end. It’s left Morty at a loss after losing someone he loved, and it’s leading into a rather bittersweet finale as a result of it all.

What Happens in Rick and Morty: The Anime’s Finale?

Rick and Morty: The Anime ended the penultimate episode with Elle sacrificing herself to defeat the massive Galactic Federation monster, and it meant the mutually assured destruction of the entropy device as well. It was explained that the Elle seen in the series was actually the antimatter of Space Elle that had been seen prior. Thanks to Space Rick, Space Elle was turned into the mass seen within the entropy device itself and Elle was left on the outside as a result of the experiment. But upon her sacrifice uniting herself with the device, both Elle and the Elle inside the device had disappeared.

This leads to Morty’s heartbreak as seen as that episode came to an end. He couldn’t do anything but cry, and that leads into the scene seen in the early preview released by Adult Swim. Rick and Morty: The Anime is going full circle by having Morty putting on the same virtual reality helmet he was seen using in the first episode, except this time he’s going to get to live out his fantasy life with Elle all while she’s no longer around. But it’s rather bittersweet as fans would expect from such a situation.

Will Rick and Morty: The Anime Get a Season 2?

If you wanted to check out the final episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime, it will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, October 17th at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, October 19th. It’s yet to be announced as to whether or not the spinof anime series will be continuing with a second season, but director and writer Takashi Sano told ComicBook earlier this Summer that he’s hoping that the series will continue as he has plans for a potential follow up.

Explaining that the hardest part of continuing Rick and Morty: The Anime with Season 2 wouldn’t be how to do it, it would be exactly what to do given how much freedom Adult Swim and the main Rick and Morty team had given the creator to tell his own story. It’s why the series has been standing on its own, and is looking like it will have a fairly conclusive end when the final episode ends.

As for the main Rick and Morty series, Rick and Morty Season 8 is currently scheduled to release with Adult Swim some time next year.