Rick And Morty Teases Season 5's Anime Crossover

Rick And Morty is set to return this summer, once again brandishing countless Easter Eggs to other popular properties as the Smith family attempts to deal with the crises normally spawning from the galactic adventures of their resident mad scientist Rick, and anime is one of the many mediums that was featured in the latest trailer. With one of the segments in season five clearly seeing Rick and his family jumping into giant feline robots and interacting with characters that definitely appear to have been ripped out of an anime, it's clear that there will be plenty for anime fans to dig their teeth into.

Clearly, one of the biggest anime references in the latest trailer for Rick And Morty's fifth season is Voltron, with Rick and his family donning the stereotypical "Sentai" outfits and leaping into battle to form a giant robot of their own. Within the trailer, we can see that Rick is encountering a number of anime characters from this universe's version of Voltron, clearly showing that the mad scientist grandfather has more than likely once again overstepped his bounds and created more than a few enemies in the process. On top of these anime references, the trailer also features Easter Eggs with warped takes on the likes of Hellraiser, Marvel's Submariner, and Transformers to name a few.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty's fourth season featured some of the wildest adventures of the popular Adult Swim series to date, with Rick attempting to pull off the biggest heist of the century while also creating a robot that was attempting to defeat him in a heist war, while also dealing with the mystery of who was the "real" Beth. The animated series remains one of Cartoon Network's most popular series so it's definitely no surprise to see that it has several more seasons in the works to be released via the programming block of Adult Swim.

While fans will normally have to wait sometime between each season's debut, the series hasn't been shy about creating "anime style" shorts that would often dive into the backstory of the Smith family or featuring alternate versions of Rick and Morty in anime settings.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the fifth season of Adult Swim's biggest series? What Easter Egg has you the most interested in the episodes landing this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith family.