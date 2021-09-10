Rick and Morty Reveals the True Origin of the Citadel

Rick and Morty finally revealed the true origin of the Citadel of Ricks with the final episode of the fifth season! The fan favorite Adult Swim series brought its fifth season to an end earlier this month, and with it answered some major questions fans have had about the lore of the series ever since it all began. While the focus of the fifth series was on the comedy first and foremost, the final episode changed things with some huge revelations that could have big ramifications for the sixth season and beyond going forward into new adventures for the titular duo.

One of the major questions answered by the fifth season finale, “Rickmurai Jack,” was the true origin of the Citadel of Ricks itself. While fans had been introduced to this group in previous seasons of the series as a group of Ricks who wanted to join with one another in a society that the C-137 Rick wanted no part of, the truth is that this group and entire facility wouldn’t even exist without our Rick in the first place. He’s the catalyst that brought the all together.

The episode revealed our first and fullest look into Rick’s past, and it was confirmed that the vision we had seen of another Rick killing his Diane and Beth was really true. With the death of his wife and daughter, Rick set out to get revenge on the Rick that killed them and thus launched into a killing spree where he hunted down every single variant of himself he could find. But he was ultimately unsuccessful.

After killing a huge number of Ricks, and these Ricks failing to put a stop to him, he and the other Ricks end up forming a truce of some sort to where he can get them out of his hair. Thus they form the Citadel of Ricks, and with Rick’s help and supervision, the other Ricks form the society of laws and rules that he himself has been arguing against through the series. So Rick’s actions ultimately led to what Evil Morty had been saying in the finale as well, Morty was trying to escape a world outside of Rick’s control and that even includes the parts of it that Rick hates as well.

But what do you think? How did you feel learning about Rick's past in the fifth season finale? What do you think it means for Rick and Morty's future in the coming seasons?