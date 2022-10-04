Rick and Morty Season 6 Brings Back Invincible Rick

Rick and Morty has officially gone beyond the halfway point of the sixth season, and the newest episode of the series has further explored Rick's new arsenal and tech upgrades since we have last seen him in a full fight! Previous seasons had established that Rick had modified his body to the point where he could be ready for anything that would come his way. But as the newest season of the series made him his most vulnerable ever following the events seen in the premiere, it's almost as if Rick has gone even further to make sure he could be ready for even bigger problems.

"Final DeSmithation" saw Rick getting into his first real fights of the season overall. While the Season 6 premiere did tease some of the new weapons and technology he had implanted in his body in the brief time he was chasing down Rick Prime, Episode 5 of the season saw him taking on lots of opponents who were beefed up with new abilities granted by powerful fortune cookies (and a meth ring before that). All the while, Rick is showing off all of the weapons he has packed into himself.

For fans wanting to see more of the invincible Rick that he was like in the earlier seasons, "Final DeSmithation" is a return to form in a lot of ways. Not only does he easily cut down a gang cooking up meth in a Panda Express, but he and Jerry sneak through the fortress like Fortune 500 company with ease as well. For a small list of things he shows off, there's a robotic eye that stretches out and can be used like a periscope, a hand with multiple screwdrivers, arms and legs that extend (even to the fingers and toes) and that's just scratching the surface.

With Rick's "suit beyond suits" that he unleashes in the episode, Rick has a pair of sunglasses that can quickly scan the area and figures out the source of the fortune cookies' powers. He's got shoes that easily rocket him around, and he even had a quick device in his arm that was able to quickly etch out a new fortune for Jerry to save him. It's an episode where Rick was able to do whatever he wanted (as he was also basically immortal) and goes to show that he likely won't be tripped up in the same way he has been in the past.

