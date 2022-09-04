Rick and Morty Could Go on Forever, Says Creators

Tonight is the night! At last, Rick and Morty are set to return to TV, and we have Adult Swim to thank. The block is bringing back its hit comedy for season six, and the comeback will start with our favorite family undertaking all sorts of adventures. And while season six promises to put Morty's posse through the wringer, the co-creators of Rick and Morty think the comedy could keep the boy on screen forever if given the chance.

During an interview ahead of season six, Rick and Morty's co-creators spoke with The Wrap about the new season. It was there Justin Roiland admitted the series is one that could go on forever, and that was done by design.

"I think the show could run forever. The show could run as long as we want it to," he shared.

Adding in, Dan Harmon said the show's longevity is something the creative team prides itself on when pitching new arcs and seasons. "As far as the longevity of the show, to me, it just feels infinite. That's kind of the easy part. And I think that might be the cause of some frustration on the fans' part, because my original commitment to just, I think a good TV show is one that lasts 1000 episodes," Harmon shared.

READ MORE: Rick and Morty Post-Credits Scene Introduces Season 6's Big Villain | Rick and Morty Season 6: How to Watch | Rick and Morty Season 6: Everything You Need to Know for the Premiere

"You don't design a paper airplane to land at a certain spot a certain distance for you. A good paper airplane is the one that stays in the air forever, and that's impossible but you fold it in a way that that's the goal."

For now, Rick and Morty has a bright future ahead of it as Adult Swim ordered a massive 70 episodes a few years back, and that order is still being worked on. Season six will go live tonight after a year spent waiting, and the Rick and Morty team is already working on season eight behind the scenes. So if you want the comedy to stick around, it seems you're not the only one.