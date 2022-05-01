Rick and Morty Gets a Magical Girl Makeover in This Spot-On Art

✖

One surprising Rick and Morty art has revealed some unexpectedly anime magical girl makeovers! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is no stranger to the worlds of anime as after referencing it here and there early on, the later seasons of the series have definitely mined the medium for more jokes and references. This has even resulted in the franchise going full anime itself in not only some of the proper episodes of the series, but even some major shorts developed and directed by those who have actually worked on anime over the years as well. So fans are expecting to see this continue in some ways in future seasons.

Rick and Morty is currently working on its sixth season of the series, and with Season 5 offering more anime influences than ever before fans are certainly hoping to see more of it go down in future episodes. Now that it's been put on the table, it's hard to deny the appeal of the kind of new multiverses that would open up with anime in the mix. This includes all of the potential makeovers for the central duo as well such as a magical girl influenced (most likely closer to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise) makeovers for Rick and Morty designed by @moonbvg on Instagram! Adult Swim's official Twitter account gave them a shoutout as a result and you can check it out below:

Rick and Morty is currently scheduled to return for Season 6 later this year, but Adult Swim has yet to reveal a release date or window for the new episodes just yet. That also means there is plenty of time to catch up, and you can find all five seasons of the animated series now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. If you still want to see more after that, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel. They break down as such:

What do you think? What kind of anime would you want to see Rick and Morty take on next? Which franchises are perfect for the long running series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!