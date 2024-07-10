Rick and Morty: The Anime First Look SDCC 2024 Panel Announced

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be making its highly anticipated premiere later this year, and Adult Swim has some big plans to show it off during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 this year! Rick and Morty Season 8 might not be coming our way until some time next year, but thankfully we’re still going to get new entries in the franchise with the release of its full anime spin-off series. Telling a whole new kind of story not seen in the original animated series, there are still many questions about what to expect from this major makeover for the Adult Swim hit.

Adult Swim has been steadily revealing clips and smaller promotional materials through the year, but during San Diego Comic-Con they’ll be showcasing the best look at the now in the works series yet. Adult Swim has revealed their panel plans for the year, and announced the upcoming “Adult Swim’s “Rick And Morty: The Anime” Series First Look” panel taking place on Friday, July 26th at 12PM local time during the convention for fans in attendance with promises of new details with writer/director Takeshi Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim’s head of action and anime Jason DeMarco on hand to dish.

Morty in Rick and Morty: The Anime’s OP

Rick and Morty Anime SDCC 2024 Panel Details

Adult Swim teases the upcoming panel as such:

Adult Swim’s “Rick And Morty: The Anime” Series First Look – Go further into the multiverse of Rick and Morty with the new series “Rick and Morty: The Anime” as it lands at San Diego Comic-Con. Writer/director Takashi Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim’s head of action and anime Jason DeMarco will share details about the intergalactic adventure and show you the inner workings of the new series on Adult Swim. Friday (7/26) at 12pm, Indigo Ballroom

This won’t be the only plans they have for Rick and Morty: The Anime this year, however, as Adult Swim will also be livestreaming a special screening of the series’ first episode alongside a few other special premieres later that Friday, July 26th evening with their official YouTube channel. This will also kick off the return of the “Anime-rican” tour featuring the Rickmobile and Mortymobile hitting up nine different cities across the country until getting to Adult Swim’s home of Atlanta, GA.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be releasing this year, but has yet to confirm a release date. The anime is teased as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”