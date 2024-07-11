Rick and Morty: The Anime Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Rick And Morty: The Anime is about to introduce a new iteration of the Smith family by injecting some anime into the mix. While the spin-off series has been confirmed for this year, Adult Swim has released a brand new trailer that lets fans know when they can expect the series to arrive on Cartoon Network. While Adult Swim has yet to reveal when the eighth season of the surreal animated series will arrive, this anime interpretation is sure to tide over fans waiting for the Smith Family to make their grand return.

The series also took the chance to confirm its voice cast, listing both English and Japanese voice actors to take on the roles of Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and the various supporting cast members. The English voice actor cast includes Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry, Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer and Patricia Duran as Beth. On the flip side, the Japanese voice actor cast includes Youhei Tadano, Keisuke Chiba, Akiha Matsui, Manabu Muraji and Takako Fuji.

Rick And Morty: The Anime Trailer & Release Date

Rick And Morty: The Anime’s release date is August 15th at 12 AM on Adult Swim, premiering with its English version to start. On August 17th at midnight, the series will unveil the Japanese Dub with English subtitles for Adult Swim fans.

Adult Swim President, Michael Ouweleen, discussed the upcoming series and Takashi Sano’s involvement in the project, “Takashi Sano, in addition to being a super-talented director, is also a huge ‘Rick and Morty’ fan. He’s the perfect person to give us all this alternate version of this amazing show. And the perfect way to launch this series is by doing our favorite thing – drive ridiculous vehicles around and come see all of you in person. Keep an eye out for our Rickmobile and Mortymobile as they cruise across the country and wrack up various toll tickets to celebrate the expansion of the ‘Rick and Morty’ universe.”

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Adult Swim anime, here’s how the programming block describes the Rick And Morty spin-off, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”

Via Press Release