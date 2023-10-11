Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Shares Who He Thinks the Rickest Rick Is

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be exploring more of the apparent "Rickest Rick" with the returning Rick Prime in its new episodes, and co-creator Dan Harmon shared who he thinks the real "Rickest" of the Ricks really is. Rick and Morty Season 6 kicked off a new phase of the story as it fully introduced Rick Prime to the series, who was touted as the one who not only originally created portal travel, but was the one that killed Rick C-137's own wife and daughter. With the new season teasing a continuation of this story, it's going to explore more of these two Ricks.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will be premiering in just a few more days and co-creator Dan Harmon opened up about the new season while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter and that meant opening up more about Rick Prime's touted role as the "Rickest Rick." But when asked who he thinks is actually the "Rickest" of the Ricks as has been teased in the past of the series, Harmon explained that he believed it's actually Rick C-137 the series follows because he's the Rick that's the "second Rickest" Rick.

Rick and Morty: Who Is the Rickest Rick?

"I would say the Rickest Rick is the one who's the second Rickest Rick. Which is the one that our show follows, Rick [C-137], as opposed to the supposed Rick Prime who is the one who truly invented portal travel," Harmon explained. And it's that spark that makes the Rick the Rick and Morty show follows the true "Rickest" because he's self-destructive as a result of Rick Prime's actions. "Whereas the Rickest Rick is the one who is also a victim of that Rick, and who invented portal travel after he did in order to go find that guy and destroy him. I think part of being truly Rick, you have to be self-destructive."

It seems this title is something that Rick and Morty will be exploring more in future episodes as it's been previously explained what makes the show's Morty the "Mortyest Morty." But that was only due to Morty's ties to Rick Prime, so it remains to be seen how Rick and Morty Season 7 expands this story further when it premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM EST.

HT – THR