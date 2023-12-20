Robot Chicken Is Far From Over, Says Co-Creator

Robot Chicken might not have released any new episodes since Since 11 ended last year, but the co-creator behind the series has assured fans that the series is "still going"! Robot Chicken came to an end with Season 11 of the series back in 2022, and for the time it was touted as the final season of the series overall. This seemed to be the case as Adult Swim has not shared any new updates about the series, or announced new episodes through 2023, but it seems like the stop-motion animated series is far from over to those working on it.

Speaking with Hot 97, Robot Chicken co-creator Matthew Senreich was asked about the creative process and Stoopid Buddy Studio's plans for the future, and opened up about the nature of their projects as they pursued what they wanted to make. All the while stating that the company is still working on Robot Chicken along with other various projects that fans might not have immediately associated them with.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Is Robot Chicken Still Going?

"You have to let yourself just be. Fame isn't what it's about. It's about being creative and coming up with these ideas and putting it out," Senreich begins. "If it fails, it fails and it's okay. You always have something new on the horizon. We've done multiple shows now. Some have been a hit, some have been mediocre, some have failed, but I never feel that urge to be like on top of the platform at all times."

Senreich elaborated further by teasing the studio's current plans along with teasing continued work on Robot Chicken, "Robot Chicken is still going, and it's still fun to make. I play with toys for a living and get paid for it. I can't complain. We also built this company, Stoopid Buddy Studios, that we do everything from that to making costumes for The Masked Singer and mascots for different places. So, there's always something new around the corner."

Adult Swim has yet to announce any future plans for Robot Chicken's potential future, but with the network recently bringing back Aqua Teen Hunger Force with a new season years after it ended, it could be possible. But would you want to see new Robot Chicken episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

