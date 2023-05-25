Rohan At The Louvre Star Wants to See More Live-Action JoJo Characters

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has hit the world of live-action in the past. Diamond Is Unbreakable was the first time that we were able to see the Joestars on the silver screen, though an additional film is about to be added to the anime franchise's roster. Rohan At The Louvre, the live-action movie hitting theaters in Japan this week, is focusing on the beloved supporting character. Now, actor Issey Takahashi who portrays Rohan is asking for more JoJo characters to hit the world of live-action.

Kishibe Rohan might have initially appeared in the sleepy town of Morioh, but the manga artist has clearly become a favorite of creator Hirohiko Araki over time. Receiving his own spin-off series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, and recently returning in The JOJOLands, Rohan has plenty on his plate. With Rohan receiving a live-action television series, the movie expands on that universe and sees the wielder of Heaven's Door dealing with a creepy new threat.

Rohan's Bizarre Adventure

In speaking with outlet Uomo in Japan, Issey Takahashi, the actor portraying Kishibe Rohan, shared which other JoJo characters he'd like to see make the jump to live-action, "I've always thought that ROhan's depth would further expand when characters who have had a significant influence on his past, or femme-fatale-like figures, appear. With that in mind, I've always wanted to try doing episodes featuring Reimi Sugimoto and Nanase Fujikura. Now that Nanase Fujikura has come to fruition in Rohan Au Louvre, I personally look forward to the babysitter, Reimi. I think it would be interesting to tackle an episode where Rohan overcomes his past with Reimi and Arnold, depicting how he is able to live as a manga artist now."

If you want to learn more about the story of the upcoming film that is hitting Japan this week, the original publishers of the short story, NBM, shared an official description of Kishibe Rohan's trip to France, "Rohan, a young mangaka, meets a beautiful mysterious young woman with a dramatic story. Seeing him draw, she tells him of a cursed 200-year-old painting using the blackest ink ever known from a 1000-year-old tree the painter had brought down without approval from the Emperor who had him executed for doing so. The painting meanwhile had been saved from destruction by a curator of the Louvre. Rohan forgets this story as he becomes famous but ten years later, visiting Paris, he takes the occasion to try and locate the painting. Little does he know how violently powerful the curse of it is until he has the museum unearth it from deep within its archival bowels…"

