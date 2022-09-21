Romantic Killer Anime Releases First Trailer and Poster

Netflix has released the first full trailer and poster for the Romantic Killer anime coming to the streaming service later this Fall! Wataru Momose's original manga series wrapped up its two year run with Shueisha's Jump+ app a couple of years ago, and in the years since has been enjoying quite the cult following as fans continue to fall in love with the wacky take on romantic comedies. Now the series is getting ready to introduce itself to a whole new world of fans during the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Netflix has shown fans a little more of what to expect from the new series.

Romantic Killer is currently slated to hit Netflix next month, and will be one of the many anime and live-action projects that will be shown in some capacity during Netflix's next major TUDUM event coming in just a matter of days. Hyping up the new series to come, Romantic Killer added some new names to the cast with the likes of Yuichiro Umehara as Tsukasa Kazuki, Gakuto Kajiwara as Junta Hayami, Natsuki Hanae as Hijiri Koganei, Kenjiro Tsuda as Tsuchiya, Manaka Iwami as Saki, and Hiro Shimono as Manato. You can check them out in the newest trailer and poster for Romantic Killer below:

and a fresh piece of key art! Romantic Killer hits Netflix October 27! pic.twitter.com/4ltU6OxIP4 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 20, 2022

Releasing with Netflix on October 27th, Romantic Killer will also star Rie Takahashi as the main character, Anzu Hoshino, and Mikako Komatsu as Riri. Kazuya Ichikawa will be directing the series for Domerica, Sayuri Ooba will be writing the scripts for the series with Hiroko Fukuda, Arisa Matsuura will be designing the characters, and Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono will be composing the music. The opening theme song is titled "ROMA KIRA" as performed by YURiKA, and the ending theme is titled "Romantic Love – Renai Shimasen ka?" as performed by Mikako Komatsu.

Netflix teases Romantic Killer as such, "Anzu Hoshino is a "non-heroine type" high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World's project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys. Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually."

