Ruby Rose Has Perfect Response to Being Compared to an Anime Character

The characters of anime occupy a unique lane of appearance and character that no human can compare; well, at least not most humans. In a recent Twitter exchange, one film industry journalist made the claim that Australian actress Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) looks like an anime character come to life:

Ruby Rose looks like an anime character in this shot from the international MEG trailer. pic.twitter.com/TpkCj9DlBw — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) June 22, 2018

Well, after seeing that Tweet, Ruby Rose came back with a perfect response that anime fans will probably love:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am sort of a living breathing anime, it always comes out stronger on camera 🎥 ha. https://t.co/mK29xK76Rd — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) June 22, 2018

Needless to say, anime fans are pouncing on that comparisson, dropping all kinds of suggestions about what kind of anime character Rose would be:

U r gorgeous and as an anime character u would be the best Haruka a tenou pic.twitter.com/PzgOrFgZNE — Aiweras (@aiweras) June 22, 2018

The footage that started this whole conversation came from the new trailer for The Meg, the international shark thriller starring Rose alongside Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson and more, as a team of deep-sea divers and scientists discover a prehistoric shark known as a megalodon stalking waters off the coast of China. The American-Chinese joint production is just one of several international hits that Rose has been a part of – so who’s to say a live-action anime blockbuster isn’t in her future, as well. She might be one of a select few who could get a pass on the whitewashing controversies that have plagued films like Scarlett Johansson’s Ghost In The Shell.

*****

Would you like to see Ruby Roe as a live-action anime character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Meg hits theaters on August 10th.