Ruri Dragon Manga Finally Resumes After 580+ Days

At last, Ruri Dragon has done it. The hit manga made its debut in June 2022, and creator Masaoki Shindo couldn't have known how popular it would become. In just a few chapters, Ruri Dragon managed to entice a massive following, so you can imagine how patiently they've been waiting for the manga's return. In August 2022, the manga went on hiatus, but now Ruri Dragon has returned at long last.

As you can see on Manga Plus, the seventh chapter of Ruri Dragon is now live. This update marks the end of Ruri Dragon's hiatus after 588 days. It has been nearly two years since the manga went silent, and fans are celebrating however they can as you can see in the slides below.

For fans of Ruri Dragon, they will know the manga went on an indefinite hiatus as Shindo was facing health issues. Not long ago, the artist confirmed plans to resume publication on Ruri Dragon, but it will have a new release schedule. The manga will be released on digital only, and Ruri Dragon plans to drop new chapters biweekly. So in a couple weeks, you can expect Ruri Dragon chapter eight to go live.

What do you think about Ruri Dragon's long-awaited return? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!