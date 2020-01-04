Rurouni Kenshin Celebrates 25th Anniversary with New Poster

Has it already been 25 years? The anime franchise that follows the story of the former assasin dubbed the “Battosai”, Rurouni Kenshin, is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary with a brand new poster that shows off the man himself in a brand new display. With the franchise releasing a new live action feature length film dropping later this year in the summer, it’s clear that there is still an audience for the adventures of a man who has put his bloody past behind him.

The Official Twitter Account for the upcoming Rurouni Kenshin Exhibit, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the popular samurai franchise, shared the first look at the new poster, offering more information about the upcoming show that begins in April later this year and ending in June this summer:

Pound for pound, the live action adaptations of the Rurouni Kenshin series are some of the best, if not the best, anime re-tellings that we’ve ever seen. With the movies covering the arcs of the series to the letter, it is definitely a ride worth checking out should you want!

Originally created by Nobuhiro Watsuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, Rurouni Kenshin is set during the Meiji era of Japan and follows the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning for his past sins as the “Battosai.” Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere while vowing to never again take a life.

The series has sold over 70 million copies, and has spawned an anime (which enjoyed a run on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block), video games, and a live-action film trilogy. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and the series was put on an indefinite hiatus in the West following Watsuki’s conviction for possession of child pornography.