‘Rurouni Kenshin’ Announces Two Final Live-Action Films

Although there is quite a bit of debate surrounding the Rurouni Kenshin series following certain actions of original creator Nobuhiro Watsuki, the franchise itself continues to flourish as the live-action adaptations of the series are some of the most well-received projects critically and commercially. Now after three successful film outings, the live-action films will be coming to an end with a big finale.

Warner Bros. Japan announced that two live-action films will be adapting the final arc of the original manga which dives into Kenshin Himura’s past as the Battousai and how he got his famous cross scar.

Currently scheduled for a release Summer 2020 in Japan, the “Final Chapter” of the live-action films are currently untitled. Director of the first three films (the last of which premiered in 2014), Keishi Otomo will be returning to direct the final films and Takeru Satoh will be returning to portray the film’s lead, Kenshin Himura.

While there’s currently not much information about the project in terms of other returning cast members or new additions, Warner Bros. Japan has launched an official website for the project and a teaser visual featuring a young Himura without a complete scar (which you can see above).

The new films will be adapting the “Jinchu” arc of the original manga which follows Kenshin Himura through the bloody Bakumatsu era where he got his infamous reputation as the Hitokiri Battousai. The first film will seemingly adapt “Mystery of the Cross-Shaped Scar”, and the second film seems to be tackling “Most Terrifying Enemy – Enishi.” Though these arcs never made it into the anime series, they were adapted into special OVA projects in 1999.

Originally created by Nobuhiro Watsuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, Rurouni Kenshin is set during the Meiji era of Japan and follows the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning for his past sins as the “Battosai.” Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere while vowing to never again take a life.

The series has sold over 70 million copies, and has spawned an anime (which enjoyed a run on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block), video games, and a live-action film trilogy. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and the series was put on an indefinite hiatus in the West following Watsuki’s conviction for possession of child pornography.

