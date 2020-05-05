Final Rurouni Kenshin Films Shares New Photos, Promo

Not every live action anime adaptation has been able to capture the spirit of the original franchise from which they were modeled, but the Rurouni Kenshin films at times are able to surpass the source material and it seems as if the upcoming final two films have released some new photos and promotional videos from previous entries to get the hype train rolling! Each of the films in the series adapts a specific arc from the Rurouni Kenshin manga and anime, following the "Battosai", a former assassin who has vowed to never kill again, creating an interesting premise with heart pounding action!

The final two films of the franchise will be modeled after the "Jinchu Arc", following the story line that sees Kenshin blinded and attempting to stop a new threat with a serious disadvantage. Though we haven't seen a ton of new footage for the final two films, the series has given fans the opportunity to relive the earlier entries with promotional videos showing the training that the actors underwent in order to best bring their characters to life, as well as several new photos of the past two productions. Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning are still slated to be released this year, though with the coronavirus causing so many projects to be delayed and/or canceled, we'll have to see if the plans aren't adjusted in response!

The Official Twitter Account for the Rurouni Kenshin film series released a torrent of different promotional videos that show some specific behind the scenes action in having their actors training in the art of the blade, as well as some new images from the previous acts:

