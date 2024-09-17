Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance Arc Crosses Swords in New Trailer: Watch

The story of Rurouni Kenshin features a pacifist in the starring role but that doesn't stop the sword-slinging samurai epic from having more than its fair share of action. First premiering as a manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, the franchise was popular enough to receive not only an anime adaptation but several live-action films. Returning for a second season during one of the biggest fall anime seasons in memory, the Kyoto Disturbance Arc has released a new trailer that hints at what is to come for the Battosai, his allies, and his deadly enemies.

The Rurouni Kenshin revival first premiered in 2023, once again starting from the top of the original manga's story. Himura Kenshin was once a samurai who had no qualms when it came to killing anyone that got in the way of his missions but he would soon come to learn his actions were having a drastic effect on the world at large. Deciding to never take another life, Kenshin went from a die-hard, cold-blooded killer to a goofball who could still utilize the power of his sword and his training. In the Kyoto Disturbance Arc, expect Himura to face what is, arguably, the biggest villain of the entire franchise.

The Kyoto Disturbance Arc's New Trailer

As fans of Rurouni Kenshin know, Himura wasn't the only wandering swordsman to wield the title of the "Battosai", aka the Man Slayer. There was another named Shishio Makoto who did not take on Kenshin's vow of not taking human life. Burned beyond recognition, Shishio hasn't let this fact stop him from looking to achieve his villainous goals. Looking to eliminate the government and take Japan for himself, Shishio has assembled some of the strongest killers in the world to aid him in his task. In the face of this, Himura and his allies are in for the fight of their lives when Rurouni Kenshin's anime returns next month.

Kenshin's Controversy

For quite some time, the Rurouni Kenshin franchise is one that has been steeped in controversy. Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was investigated for possession of child pornography in 2017 and was sentenced the following year by the Japanese government. In the face of this, voice actor Howard Wang, who plays the role of Kenshin in the series, looked to make amends and was well aware of Watsuki's crimes, "To address the elephant in the room: Yes, I'm fully aware of the crimes of the author, and I do not condone or support those action in any way," the actor shared. "As such, a portion of all my earnings for Kenshin are being donated to charity." In the face of this controversy, the anime adaptation is still continuing thanks to the work of Liden Films.

The Kyoto Disturbance Arc

Rurouni Kenshin's second season of its revival is planning to begin on October 3rd, joining a fit-to-bursting season that includes titles such as Dragon Ball Daima, DandaDan, Blue Lock Season 2, Adult Swim's Uzumaki, Re:Zero Season 3, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 to name a few. While there has already been a Rurouni Kenshin anime in the past, this new reboot is about to explore one of the biggest arcs of the franchise and is sure to find its own place in the crowded fall season.

Want to see what the future holds for the man with the title of Battosai?