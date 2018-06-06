Viz Extends ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ Hiatus Following Creator’s Arrest

It looks like Rurouni Kenshin has hit a major stumbling block in the west, and fans admit they aren’t upset about it. This week, Viz Media’s digital edition of Weekly Shonen Jump did not bring the franchise’s on-going manga back after its hiatus broke in Japan.

For those familiar with the drama surrounding Rurouni Kenshin, it dates back to last December. The anime fandom was shocked when creator Nobuhiro Watsuki was placed under arrest for possessing child pornography. The artist was found guilty in February, leaving him to pay a $2,000 USD fine.

In the wake of Nobuhiro’s arrest, Shueisha chose to put Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc on hiatus. However, the publisher drew ire a short time ago when it confirmed the sequel would return. The Shonen Jump publisher said Nobuhiro had time to reflect on his crimes and wished to continue his penance moving forward. However, fans were not so forgiving about the hiatus ending in light of its creator’s conviction (via ANN).

While the Rurouni Kenshin manga did not return in Viz’s publication, it did make a comeback in Japan. The series resumed in Jump SQ as planned on Monday. Shueisha and Nobuhiro said it was their duty to see the series out for fans who need to know how the acclaimed series ends. However, Viz subscribers admit they’re not that heartbroken to see the manga missing from Weekly Shonen Jump‘s line-up.

If you are not familiar with Rurouni Kenshin, then you always have time to get to know the franchise. The story was born back in 1994 when Watsuki contracted its publication with Weekly Shonen Jump. Rurouni Kenshin tells the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning his past sins. Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere. Over the years, Rurouni Kenshin has become one of Japan’s most popular shonen titles, and it was turned into a critically acclaimed live-action film trilogy a few years back.

What do you think about Watsuki’s punishment and his upcoming comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!