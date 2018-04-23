‘Rurouni Kenshin’ To Resume Following Creator’s Child Pornography Conviction

It looks like Rurouni Kenshin is making a return, but fans aren’t too happy about the comeback. Reports from Japan has confirmed the iconic series will resume publication under Shueisha following the arrest of its creator on child pornography charges.

According to reports, Jump SQ will begin publishing Rurouni Kenshin again on June 4. The manga was in the midst of its Hokkaido Arc when Shueisha shelved the project and no details were given on when the title would return if at all. Now, it looks like the July issue of Jump SQ will be bringing the series back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those of you who are not aware, the creator behind Rurouni Kenshin was arrested last year on charges regarding child pornography. Nobuhiro Watsuki was detained by police in Japan for possessing the illicit material and was fined 200,000 yen ($1,900 USD) at his sentencing (via ANN).

As you can imagine, the reaction to Rurouni Kenshin returning has been rather heated. Sheisha released a statement about its choice to resume the title, and the publisher says Watsuki has been living a “life of reflection and atonement” in the wake of his arrest. Shueisha says its decision to resume Rurouni Kenshin with Watsuki was made for the fans as it is their “duty” to see the Hokkaido Arc through.

If you are not familiar with Rurouni Kenshin, then you always have time to get to know the franchise. The story was born back in 1994 when Watsuki contracted its publication with Weekly Shonen Jump. Rurouni Kenshin tells the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning his past sins. Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere. Over the years, Rurouni Kenshin has become one of Japan’s most popular shonen titles, and it was turned into a critically acclaimed live-action film trilogy a few years back.

What do you think about Watsuki’s punishment and his upcoming comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!