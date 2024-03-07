RWBY Already Has an Interested Buyer Amid Rooster Teeth Shutdown

Yesterday, reports surfaced that Rooster Teeth is being shutdown under Warner Bros. Discovery. According to news, the company will begin sunsetting immediately, and some of its top titles are being shopped around. From Red vs Blue to Gen:Lock, part of the Rooster Teeth library is up for sale. And when it comes to RWBY, it seems an interested buyer has appeared.

The update actually surfaced on X (Twitter) courtesy of Dillon Goo. The artist is the founder of Dillon Goo Studio which specializes in indie 3D artwork. In the past, Goo worked on RWBY as a fight animator before starting his own company, and they're now interested in taking control of the Rooster Teeth IP.

Given the latest developments, I'm seriously interested in acquiring @OfficialRWBY from @RoosterTeeth. Who should I talk to?



Much of our team worked on the original volumes and collaborated directly with Monty. We'd be honored to bring the series back and carry the torch #RWBY pic.twitter.com/od5IIiuilM — Dillon Goo (@DillonGoo) March 7, 2024

"Given the latest developments, I'm seriously interested in acquiring RWBY from Rooster Teeth. Who should I talk to," Goo asked on social media. "Much of our team worked on the original volumes and collaborated directly with Monty. We'd be honored to bring the series back and carry the torch."

It didn't take long for the RWBY fandom to notice this post given Goo's connection to the series. With millions of views under thumb, this note has sparked hope within the RWBY franchise that all is not lost. After all, RWBY stands as perhaps the most popular Rooster Teeth IP, and its reach has grown in recent years.

With nine seasons under its belt, RWBY has plenty more to explore with its story, and Dillon Goo Studio could help that be realized. So far, Warner Bros. Discovery has not said anything definitive about its Rooster Teeth shopping other than sales are being pursued. So hopefully, the closure of Rooster Teeth doesn't take RWBY with it.

If you are not familiar with RWBY, you can find its most recent series on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the anime-inspired series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"A young hero, an exalted heiress, a troubled rogue, and a party girl... These are the four members of RWBY, a team brought together and trained for the sole purpose of combating the rampant evils that plague the fantastic world of Remnant."

What do you think about this RWBY update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!