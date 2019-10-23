Sailor Moon Fan Goes Viral After Finding Serenity’s Dress IRL

Sailor Moon had plenty to worry about as a student way before she became a superhero. The heroine once thought a math quiz was her biggest enemy, but no pop quiz is as powerful as Queen Beryl and the like. Thankfully, there were some perks Serena enjoyed, and one of them was her closet. Even today, Sailor Moon is known for its on-point fashion, and one fan has gone viral after finding the source of a famous Serena outfit IRL.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as @eunjeechong got the anime fandom buzzing when they shared a post. The fan went to the Christian Dior exhibit currently traveling the U.S., and it was there the fan spotted the high-fashion dress which inspired the dress worn by Princess Serenity.

For those curious, the dress was created between 1986 to 1996. In fact, most of the dresses which creator Naoko Takeuchi used when drawing Sailor Moon came from 1992. The artist is one who loved haute fashion, so Takeuchi wasn’t afraid to draw some inspiration from Dior and Chanel.

museum worker: you seem very excited are you studying fashion? 🙂 me: it’s um…that dress is…there’s a pop culture reference that i love… pic.twitter.com/qaPBqWhdOc — women want me fish fear me (@eunjeechong) October 5, 2019

Like you can see above, the dress which Dior put out is very similar to the one which Serenity often wore. The dress has an ornate top and off-the-shoulder bell sleeves which resemble a Greek pillar. The skirt is a flowy one, and Serenity made it better with her hairdo.

As for other outfits, Sailor Moon was inspired by Mugler for an outfit which Catzi wore. Dark Lady was dressed after Saint Laurent while Sailor Pluto rocked a dress from Chanel. Another haute brand came from Christian Lacroix, so there is no denying Takeuchi’s expensive taste. Clearly, Serena was living large with her fashionable run, and her enviable wardrobe makes up for some of the trials she faced.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.