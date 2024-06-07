Netflix Shares First Look at Sailor Moon Cosmos Movies

Sailor Moon has long been one of the most popular female anime characters in the anime medium. First hitting the scene as a manga in 1991, the Sailor Scouts wasted little time in hitting the anime world as the anime adaptation arrived in 1992. Arriving in theaters last year, Sailor Moon Cosmos acted as the grand finale to the Crystal series and is finally being brought over to North America thanks to Netflix. Along with a new look at the movies, the streaming service has also confirmed when we can expect its arrival here in the West.

Sailor Moon Cosmos originally arrived as a two-part film wherein each installment hit Japan in June of last year. The movies will arrive on August 22nd this summer, meaning fans will have to wait a few more weeks to check out the Sailor Scouts on the streaming service. Unfortunately, Toei Animation, the company that has been with the Sailor Scouts since their inception and is also responsible for Dragon Ball Super and One Piece, has yet to confirm future projects for Sailor Moon. Considering that the Sailor Scouts have returned quite often following their debut in the '90s, it's a safe bet that they'll return to the anime world in some form or fashion.

It's a Sailor Moon Summer

You can check out new images from Sailor Moon Cosmos, along with a new poster for the two films, below. Luckily, if you're looking for more Sailor Moon stories, Cartoon Network's Toonami Rewind is continuing to play original episodes of the first series on its weekly programming block.

The Shadow Galactica arc takes center stage Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie, the final chapter of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Series premieres August 22 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/j0HmhxuXiz — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 6, 2024

If you're looking for more information on the return of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming movies that took Japan by storm, "This film covers the Shadow Galactica arc, which is the final chapter of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series. Sailor Moon must stand up and fight once again when a new enemy called Shadow Galactica, an organization bent on destroying everything and ruling the universe, begins eliminating her friends one by one. Her task requires her to persevere when solitude threatens to overwhelm her. Will she be able to protect those she loves? What awaits her beyond the battle? Sailor Moon fights on despite the pressure of her self-imposed mission as the final chapter of the beautiful and strong Sailor Guardians begins."