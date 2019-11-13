Final Sailor Moon Season Previews New Dub

Sailor Moon‘s final season may have aired in the 1990s, but that isn’t stopping Viz Media from releasing a brand new version of the conclusion of the Sailor Stars saga with an all new English dubbed audio track to boot. With this being the first time that these episodes have seen Blu-Ray, the story that set the Sailor Scouts against the extraterrestrial threat of Galaxia, a powerful threat that leads the “Shadow Galactica” collective. Now, a brand new trailer has dropped for the Blu-Ray’s release, giving fans a two minute look into what they can expect from the brand new English dub!

Viz Media shared this brand new trailer on their Official Twitter Account, giving us a look into the events of the final episodes of the Sailor Moon anime, bringing together all the Sailor Scouts to bring down their latest alien threat that also leads them to meeting the group called “The Sailor Starlights”:

The stage is set! 🌟

Ironically enough, Sailor Moon’s original anime ended with its 200th episode, finally giving fans a happy ending for both Serena and Tuxedo Mask, with the two embracing with the finale’s conclusion. Though this original anime series came to a close in the 1990s, the legacy of Sailor Moon has continued with a live action series, an animated web series in the form of Sailor Moon Crystal, as well as a number of live action stage plays. Sailor Moon even managed to recently be featured in Universal Studios Japan, with a 4-D Attraction that proves the story of the Sailor Scouts still has a plenty of “gas in the tank”.

Whether or not Sailor Moon will once again be returning with a brand new anime series is still up in the air (though there will be a new movie dropping next year in the form of Sailor Moon Eternal), but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as it’s announced here on Comicbook.com!

Will you be picking up the blu-ray set for Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Part 2? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Sailor Moon!

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.