Lily Rose Depp Channels Sailor Moon With Met Gala Dress

In the world of fashion, there are few nights as big as the Met Gala for celebrities. The annual event asks Hollywood’s elite to come dressed to the nines for an evening of decadence, and Lily Rose Depp followed those instructions closely last night.

Oh, and it just so happens she channeled her inner Sailor Scout do so.

Last night, the Meta Gala took over social media in force as celebrities hit the pink carpet. The event was themed around Camp, giving guests the chance to channel their most absurd and over-the-top outfits. It was there Depp showed up, and fans were quick to connect her dress to Sailor Moon.

Lily Rose Depp wore the Sailor Pluto artbook dress, I’m- pic.twitter.com/8akfSEKoWv — thefashiongeek (@heyfashiongeek) May 7, 2019

As you can see above, the dress which Depp work very closely resembles a dress Sailor Pluto was drawn in years ago. Manga artist Naoko Takeuchi had the heroine wear the ritzy gown in an artbook, and fans were stunned to see how close the dresses looked.

The gowns are both decked out with chains and gold embellishments. The draped jewelry is even positioned the same for the most part, and both black gowns feature an ample neckline and jewel-encrusted pendant.

Of course, fans hit up social media curious about the overlap, but Sailor Moon stans found out soon enough the homage was less about anime and more about Chanel. The creator of Sailor Moon is a noted fan of couture fashion, and she often put outfits she liked into her manga. Back in 1992, Chanel made a dress just like the one worn by Sailor Pluto, so it seems most likely that Depp is playing off the vintage runaway look.

