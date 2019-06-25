Viz Media Apologizes for Sailor Moon Error about Sailor Uranus and Neptune Romance

Earlier this month, VIZ Media put out a statement about its recent Sailor Moon release. At long last, the company has put out a new dub of the anime’s final season, but a translation error snagged the release along the way. Now, VIZ Media is issuing another statement about the booklet error and apologizing for making anyone upset about its connotation.

Taking to Twitter, Viz Media addressed the issue with a succinct post. It turns out the Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars translation error ended up effecting how some could interpret the relationship between Sailors Neptune and Uranus, so the company let fans know it is proud of the heroines’ LBTQ relationship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The team here at VIZ was very excited to take on the honor of localizing Sailor Moon, especially acknowledging that Sailor Neptune and Sailor Uranus are not friends, but in fact, partners,” the latest statement reads.

The team here at VIZ was very excited to take on the honor of localizing Sailor Moon, especially acknowledging that Sailor Neptune and Sailor Uranus are not friends, but in fact, partners. pic.twitter.com/TNPpvEBIXU — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 24, 2019

“We made a mistake in the Sailor Moon Sailor Stars booklet and we deeply apologize for the implications of our error. We have initiated a reprinting of the booklet with updated language,” VIZ Media continued before adding: “Thank you to the Sailor Moon community for bringing this to our attention. We have been proud of our work supporting the series and will continue to do so in the future.”

VIZ Media’s new statement stressing a reprinted booklet will be handed out to anyone who received a mistranslated copy. Fans who received the first part of Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars either on Blu-ray or DVD this month were effected by the issue, so they will want to stay tuned to VIZ Media for replacement updates. So far, there is no tentative date set for their release, but it is clear the company is eager to do right by Sailor Moon fans thanks to this thoughtful update.

So, are you excited for this final season’s dub release? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about this final season? Sailor Moon Sailor Stars is described as such, “Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians are about to face their greatest challenge yet — high school! But as the girls take their next big step in life and Chibi-Usa prepares to return to the future, a mysterious force frees the evil Queen Nehalennia!

While the struggle to contain her old enemy will be difficult, it may be Mamoru’s year of studying abroad that hurts Usagi the most. But there’s even more to take Usagi’s mind off of long-distance love with the arrival of the villainous Sailor Anima Mates and the heroic Sailor Star Lights! Who could be behind this new wave of evil? And why are the Star Lights resistant to working with Sailor Moon? Usagi has her hands full, but she’ll always make time to write a love letter to her beloved Mamo.”