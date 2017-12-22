Universal Studios Shares Details About ‘Sailor Moon’ Attraction

If you are a fan of Sailor Moon, you will want to make vacation plans for March 2018. Universal Studios Japan has just released new details about its upcoming attraction for the franchise, and it will have audiences feeling that Moon Crystal Power.

According to Anime News Network, the theme park will debut its Sailor Moon attraction on March 16, 2018. The attraction will be a 4-D movie and invited park goers to help Sailor Moon and her Scouts take down baddies in a totally original story.

The attraction, which is named Sailor Moon: The Miracle 4D, is keeping its story details under wraps for now. Universal will only say the event will tell an original story. Fans will be able to check out the attraction in Osaka between March 2018 and June 24, 2018.

The park’s attraction is not the only thing Sailor Moon fans can try out at Universal Studios Japan. The theme park will also sell food inspired by the anime at its Beverely Hills Boulangerie station. The dining locale will serve cakes, pastries, salads, and frozen drinks which are all connected to the Sailor moon franchise. Fans will also be able to get their photos taken with the Sailor Scouts themselves at the Wonder Pix station.

This is not the first time Universal Studios Japan has crafted a 4D attraction for anime fans. In the past, Dragon Ball Z and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure were given a similar treatment. Universal’s Cool Japan 2018 event will give Sailor Moon a go next, and other anime franchises like Detective Conan and Monster Hunter will also open attractions.

Do you have any plans to visit Universal Studios Japan and try out this Sailor Moon experience? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!