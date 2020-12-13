Sailor Moon and Wonder Woman Swap Roles in This Gorgeous Poster

✖

Sailor Moon knows a lot about crime fighting, but the heroine does need help from time to time. When the Sailor Scouts are out of commission, Serena knows she has a vast network of superheroes out there she can rely on... even if they don't exist in her canon. After all, the comics world has embraced female heroes to an impressive degree, and Wonder Woman would no doubt lend a hand if Sailor Moon come calling.

That is why one comics artist decided it was time to imagine the crossover for themselves. Kath Lobo felt empowered to take on the job in-between their regular work. As you can see below, Lobo had Sailor Moon and Wonder Woman swap costumes for their heroic crossover, and the look works so well.

Wonder Woman and Sailor Moon swapping costumes for fun 😂⭐🌙✨ #WonderWoman #SailorMoon pic.twitter.com/IfW2g4s96M — Kath Lobo (@KathLobo) December 11, 2020

Wonder Woman is rocking the look the Sailor Moon made iconic. From its red boots to its crescent choker, Diana looks like a natural Sailor Scout as she strikes a familiar pose here. She definitely has Sailor Mars' vibe going on, and she is ready to punish purps in the name of the Moon.

As for Sailor Moon, Serena is a vision in Wonder Woman's costume. The armored bodysuit fits Serena so well, and she looks natural with a sword in hand. Even Sailor Moon's iconic hairdo suits this DC Comics design, and fans are loving this crossover's smallest alterations.

While this crossover isn't legit for either series, fans will be the first to say they want one now. This viral artwork shows what kind of promise a Sailor Moon x Wonder Woman team would boast. And if fans ever got to see Sailor Moon's transformation sequence happen to Diana, well - a lot of dreams would be made that day.

What do you think of this crossover? Should DC look into making this role swap canon...?