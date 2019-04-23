Saitama and Garou Fight in Latest ‘One-Punch Man’ Episode

After building him up as the next big villain for the past two episodes, Garou and Saitama finally met in the final moments of this week’s episode of the One-Punch Man anime. But just like with every other fight in this show involving Saitama, it didn’t go well for the villain.

After brutalizing Mumen Rider, Tanktop Master, the Tank Topper Army, Golden Ball and Spring Mustachio all in a single episode, Garou continued his patrol of the streeets by sucker-punching Hero Association officer Zeimeet. As he continues walking down the street while nursing his wounds from his last fight he spots Saitama. He assumes he is looking at him, but it turns out Saitama is actually looking at the wigs in the kiosk behind where Garou is standing. Saitama learned earlier in the episode that Charanko, a student of Bang’s, was looking to enter a mixed martial arts tournament with grand prize of three million yen. Charanko gave Saitama his ticket, and we learn in the post-credit scene that he was looking for a wig in order to enter the tournament in disguise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Was he tailing me? Is he a hero too?” Garou wondered internally as Saitama looked at him. “Never seen that face before. Probably some nobody trying to climb the ranks by capturing me. But tables turn!”

He then delivers a chop to Saitama’s shoulder, but he doesn’t react to the attack.

“What’s the big idea?” Saitama asked. “Who do you think you are? Are you trying to rob me? Don’t bother me when I’m shopping.”

Saitama lifts up his arm and hit Garou with a chop of his own, knocking him out as the episode ends.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for the production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!