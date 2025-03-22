Sakamoto Days Releases Behind-The-Scenes Interview With English Cast (Exclusive)

Sakamoto Days’ first season has come to an end, concluding the assassin turned convenience clerk tale that has taken the world by storm in both its anime adaptation and its original shonen jump anime. While fans have to wait until July to see Taro Sakamoto, his family, and his friends make a comeback to Netflix, the streaming service has released a brand new behind-the-scenes interview with two of its biggest stars, Aleks Le and Dallas Liu. The pair takes the opportunity for Le to discuss how the two actors met and how Aleks became something of a mentor to Dallas who was stepping into the ring of anime voice acting.

When it comes to voicing anime characters, Aleks Le is no stranger to the medium. In recent years, Le has been a part of franchises such as Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, Bleach, Dandadan, Undead Unluck, and The Seven Deadly Sins to name a few. Le met Dallas Liu at a convention wherein the veteran voice actor discussed his time in the anime sphere while encouraging Dallas to give it a shot. Of course, Dallas has experience in the acting game, most recently taking on the role of Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation in Avatar: The Last Airbender. You can check out the exclusive internet above and check out the new key visual for Sakamoto Days Part 2 arriving this summer below.

SAKAMOTO DAYS SEASON 1 PART 2, THIS JULY 👓



Slide back into the action with Koki Uchiyama joining the cast as Gaku!#AnimeJapan2025 #AJ2025 #NetflixAnime pic.twitter.com/sIGupeqlEa — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2025

Sakamoto Days: The Breakout Anime of 2025

The anime streaming wars have been a big deal in recent years, with Netflix successfully carving its own piece of the pie. To date, the streaming service has focused on anime exclusives such as Baki Hanma, Beastars, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Castlevania, Devilman Crybaby, Pluto, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. From what we’ve seen of Netflix to date, the platform is taking the anime medium very seriously and is moving toward becoming a streaming service that is a big contender in the anime world.

If you need a refresher on Sakamoto Days, or are wondering what all the commotion is about, here’s how Netflix describes the anime adaptation that has become one of the biggest of the year so far, “Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.”

