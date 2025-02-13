Sakamoto Days Gets the Perfect John Wick Crossover Channeling One Iconic Poster

Sakamoto Days is one of the most popular anime series of Winter 2025. Based on Yuto Suzuki’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, the story follows a retired assassin, Taro Sakamoto. Once feared as the greatest hitman of all time, Taro doesn’t spare a thought before leaving his job for his wife. Five years later, he’s living a peaceful life with Aoi and their daughter. However, his past comes back to haunt him as he again finds himself in the middle of action. Someone has placed a bounty of one billion yen on his head, putting not only Taro but his entire family in jeopardy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taro must find the person responsible for this while also trying to keep his family safe, including Shin and Lu. The anime made its debut in January 2025, and the second season is scheduled for July 2025. It’s no surprise that comparisons have been made to John Wick, a popular American action film series, as there are considerable similarities. Fans often notice the parallel, and Sakamoto Days is an exciting series to get into if you are a John Wick fan. A fan artist known as emwjpg on X creates stunning art referencing the John Wick Part 2 poster and posts them side by side to emphasize the inspiration.

Sakamoto Days Is a Must Watch for John Wick Fans

Both series follow the most fearsome assassins who leave the dangerous underworld for their wives. In John Wick’s case, he is forced into action after the dog left behind by his late wife was killed. John Wick fans will love the over-the-top, creative fight choreography, gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat in Sakamoto Days. Like the High Table in John Wick, Sakamoto Days has a hidden assassin organization, JAA, with its own rules and rankings.

Not only that, but the first episode of the anime subtly references a John Wick scene. When Taro meets Shin after several years, the first thing that comes to his mind is stabbing the latter’s neck with a pencil. Meanwhile, in John Wick, Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist) tells his son Iosef (Alfie Allen) about the time he saw him kill three men in a bar with a pencil. While it isn’t a perfect parallel, the similarity is too hard to ignore. The major difference between the two is that Sakamoto Days has a much lighter tone, which is perfect for a heartwarming shonen series.

H/T: @emwjpg on X