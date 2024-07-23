Sakamoto Days Director Breaks Silence on the Upcoming Anime

Sakamoto Days is months out from its release, and even still, the anime has the fandom buzzing. The action comedy made its debut back in 2020 to quiet acclaim, but it has since surpassed everyone’s expectations. From its art to its character arcs, Sakamoto Days is poised to make an excellent anime, and now its director is breaking their silence on the production.

The confession comes from Masaki Watanabe as TMS Entertainment interviewed the director recently. It was there the director of Sakamoto Days was asked to share their vision for the anime. As it turns out, the director has three unique elements they want to highlight in the show while protecting the manga’s humor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I first read the manga Sakamoto Days, I recall being excited by the dynamic action scenes. For the anime, we would like to channel that excitement through action and speed by utilizing motion, color, and sound unique to animation,” Watanabe shared.

“We hope to preserve the humor sprinkled throughout the story while fully depicting Nakamoto’s character as the family-loving, no-kill hitman that he is. The whole production crew is currently hard at work, so please stand by patiently until the series’ premiere.”

Sadly, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Sakamoto Days come to life. The anime is slated to premiere in January 2025. In the meantime, you can always brush up on Yuto Suzuki’s series on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the title, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

What do you think about this Sakamoto Days update? Are you excited for its anime to go live? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!