Sakamoto Days Cliffhanger Leaves the Fate of Its Best Girl Unknown

The latest arc of the Sakamoto Days manga is off to a deadly start as a fan-favorite character’s fate hangs in the balance. The previous JAA Jail Arc was a major turning point in the story as we met Atari, the Fortune Teller, and finally discovered the past between Taro and Shin. As the arc concludes, Taro and his allies are ambushed by the Order Members Shishiba and Osaragi, along with Oki, the current leader of the Order. Meanwhile, Uzuki kills Sei Asaki, the head of the JAA, for the sake of revenge and creating a New JAA. Surprisingly, Oki has also teamed with X, collaborating with the entire Order with Uzuki and betraying the JAA.

Uzuki has turned the country upside down by giving every citizen a gun and three bullets, urging the masses to use it without the fear of facing any criminal penalties. He wants to change the people’s preconceived ideas and make Japan an elective society. What he’s doing is a major gamble, hoping a society based on kindness emerges from his actions, the kind of world Rion envisioned. Taro and the others realize that this is what Uzuki wanted all along, but still can’t get behind his plan. The Order is bent on going against Taro’s team, but luckily, Kindaka and Yotsumura join the battle. As the conflict worsens, Osaragi suffers a fatal blow, leaving her fate unknown.

Sakamoto Days’ Osaragi Is Hit By Uzuki’s Worst Attack

The fight against X and the Order gets more intense with Kindaka and Yotsumura backing up Taro and his friends. Taro is devastated to see his store get blown up, insisting that he go home to check up on his family. Although he’s relieved to see his family safe, things turn for the worse when X and the Order gather together. However, Shishiba doesn’t want to side with X and even warns Osaragi, his partner, not to follow him. Even so, Osaragi has also expressed how much she hates Oki and the others.

Shishiba confronts Uzuki, but he quickly gets outnumbered by the other members of the Order. Osaragi joins him and says it’s not an ideal world if there are people you hate in it. The latest Chapter 210 begins with a flashback where Osaragi and Shishiba first meet a few years ago. He sees a bloodied girl sitting in front of the people she killed. Realizing her potential, he asks her to join the Order, and they have been partners ever since. Although the duo put up a good fight, the two of them are not only outnumbered but also outmatched since Uzuki assumed Takamura’s persona again.

Since Takamura reacts to bloodlust, Uzuki loses all sense of reason and lands a fatal blow on Osaragi. Shishiba swears he won’t let her die, but he’s no match against Uzuki. However, Kamihate unexpectedly lends him a hand, swearing he’ll protect her. Osaragi’s fate remains unknown as of now, but considering her injuries, it will be a miracle if she survives.