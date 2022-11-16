Samurai Jack Creator Shares Never-Before-Seen Look at Its Final Episode

Genndy Tartakovsky has become quite the legend in the world of animation, with prior works such as Dexter's Laboratory, Sym-Bionic Titan, and Primal helping to make the animator a major player in the medium. Perhaps the creative mind is best known, at the end of the day, for his work on Samurai Jack, the five-season epic Cartoon Network series that was given its long-awaited finale on Adult Swim. Now, Tartakovsky has taken the opportunity to give fans a new look at the final episode of the series that brought Jack's long journey to an end.

For many fans of the sword-slashing animated series, the fourth season was expected to be the end of the program, with Samurai Jack coming to a close the first time around in 2004. Thirteen years following this original series finale, Tartakovsky released the first episode of season five that gave us a much darker take on the time-traveling samurai. Airing on Adult Swim, Samurai Jack's final season let the blood flow thanks to the programming block's ability to house more mature content, with Jack slowly losing his mind as he came to the realization that he was immortal yet could not find a way home. In the final episode, Aku is finally defeated and Jack, along with his new love Ashi, is transported to the past, fixing the timeline, but stopping Ashi from ever being born in the process.

Gotta Get Back, Back To The Past

Genndy Tartakovsky took to his Official Instagram Account to share the original sketches for the grand finale of the series, something many fans had been waiting over a decade to see, wherein Jack's win was a hollow victory as his defeat of Aku meant losing the love of his life:

Samurai Jack had quite the definitive conclusion, so it's no surprise that there hasn't been word of a new season being created in the future, though Genndy certainly has his hands full. At present, he is working on a new series for Cartoon Network, Unicorn: Eternal Warriors, along with an R-rated animated film, Fixed. On top of these two projects, Tartakovsky has also expressed an interest in continuing Adult Swim's Primal, though, with the season two finale, Genndy is expecting to present more of an anthology-style that leaves Spear and Fang behind.

