Dystopian Santa Claus Mystery by Beastars Creator Drops New Promo for Upcoming Release

Are you already itching for Christmas even though it’s July? Well, it won’t be long until Santa will be coming to town, and you won’t have to wait until December! Or at least this bada-s, action-packed version of Santa Claus in the upcoming anime adaptation and manga releases. If you’re looking for a holly jolly action mystery shonen featuring none other than the modern day commercialized Christmas icon himself, the 16-volume 2021-2024 manga by Paru Itagaki (Beastars, Beast Complex), Sanda, is sure to put you in the hardboiled holiday spirit.

Ahead of the studio Science Saru anime adaptation’s set debut of October 3rd, if fans want to read ahead, Titan Manga has confirmed the Sanda English manga Volume 1 release for September 9th with a little Christmas present promo to unwrap what it’s all about. And if you’re interested in digging into the magic of this dystopian Christmas early, you can check out Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet to pre-order the official English Volume 1 manga release.

A Holiday Promo that Goes Hard

Image Courtesy of Paru Itagaki

With Japan facing a critical decline in birth rates in the year 2080, children have become such a precious commodity to the point of artificially extending adolescence to preserve the youth. Along with such a crisis, Christmas itself has faded into nothing more than a myth of the past since society has thought Santa Claus, sealed away by a curse, to have long disappeared. When middle school student Kazushige Sanda is attacked by his classmate Shiori Fuyumura, he accuses Sanda of holding the power to find Ichie’s missing friend, Ono Ichie — quite literally as he accuses Sanda to be the one with the curse to transform into Santa Claus. Discovering how to lift the seal, the two journey forth to both bring back Ichie and the magic of Christmas.

The world of anime and manga is notorious for having very off-the-wall concepts when it comes to incredibly strange plotlines. And Sanda is definitely one of them. With Japan already having a very unique outlook on Christmas as a holiday, Sanda is actually pretty apt, especially with the plot taking a bleak outlook on how Japan’s declining birthrates would affect such a child-centric holiday. Although the commercialization of holidays within retail seems to release earlier and earlier with each passing year, with the anime and manga release before the actual holidays, Sanda is sure to get you into the anime advent spirit.

