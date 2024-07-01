Is Sanda Eyeing an Anime? One New Report Suggests So

When it comes to anime, there are always rumors running rampant about its next big series. These reports have only grown in the past decade as social media and anime’s boom have put shows on the map. Now, it seems a new report has gone live regarding Paru Itagaki’s newest series, and fans are more than ready for Sanda to get an anime.

The report comes courtesy of X (Twitter) as a private profile caught the attention of fans. It seems an account has been registered named ‘sanda_anime’, and it is stirring buzz. After all, a good few anime orders have been previewed on social media thanks to their private accounts. Sanda could be the next, and the order would track not long after Itagaki’s Beastars made it big.

Now for those of you unfamiliar with Sanda, the series is very wild. It will make you see Santa Claus in a whole new way, that is for sure. The manga, which debuted in July 2021, is set in the future as Japan’s birth rate dips to new lows. This has caused society to shift as children hold a higher social status than adults. To keep kids on track, the legend of Santa Claus has all but vanished, but that begins to change when protagonist Sanda Kazushige discovers he’s a descendant of the legend. Sanda is then sent on a wild journey to save a friend’s missing classmate all while uncovering the reason Christmas has been cursed.

So far, no official word has gone live about a Sanda anime, but Itagaki has had success with the series. Plus, the artist has become a household name with audiences thanks to Beastars. The manga, which debuted in September 2016, became one of the biggest hits under Akita Shonen’s control. With a hit anime on hand, Beastars brought audiences to attention with its coming-of-age mystery. Now, Sanda is keeping Itagaki busy in the background, and the series may just have an anime in the works.

What do you think about this latest anime report? Does Sanda need an anime…?