The Santa Anime Reveals a New Trailer For The Holidays: Watch

Just in time for the holiday season, Science SARU has released a new trailer for an action anime series that sees Santa Claus putting down his sack of presents to put up his dukes and dispense justice. Sanda follows a young man who is struggling with a family curse that leads the way for a bone breaking Saint Nick to hit the scene. The original manga was created by Beastars creator Paru Itagaki, daughter of Baki Hanma creator Keisuke Itagaki, and this upcoming anime adaptation might become the pinnacle series for the holiday season.

Sanda will arrive next year during the Fall 2025 Anime Season, and has confirmed that voice actors Ayumu Murase and Hiroki Tochi will be taking on the roles of Kazue Mita and Santa Claus respectively. For those who need a refresher on these two voice actors, Murase might be best known for his roles in Black Clover, The Seven Deadly Sins, Ranking of Kings, and Dr. Stone. On the flips side, Hiroki Tochi might be recognizable to anime fans for his parts in Fairy Tail, Solo Leveling, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Sword Art Online.

Santa Claus is Coming To Town

Science SARU might have truly bolstered its reputation with the recent Dandadan anime adaptation, considering one of the best of 2024’s anime offerings, but this is far from the only project that the production house has on its resume. SARU created the likes of Devilman: Crybaby, Ride Your Wave, Japan Sinks, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and more. It’s safe to say that stepping into this holiday-themed action anime is one that will be quite a new challenge for the animators.

If you want a further breakdown of Sanda, here’s the official description that breaks down the wild anime series following a jaw-breaking Santa Claus, “This story takes place in the not-too-distant future. A time in which there is a sharp decrease in the birth rate. One day a girl disappears from the Daikoku Aigo Academy, a center whose motto is “an education without trauma.” Shiori Fuyumura, a student who refuses to give up on her friend for dead without first conducting an exhaustive search, asks Kazushige Sanda to help her find her. However, Fuyumura believes that Sanda is under a certain curse. This unique human drama aims to represent the strange relationship between the two.”

Want to see what lies in wait for this action-packed Santa Claus anime?