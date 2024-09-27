My Hero Academia Singer Sayuri Dies at 28

It's a sad day when major talent in the entertainment world pass on but Sayuri's passing at the age of 28 is truly a tragic loss for the anime industry. Despite her young age, the talented musician was able to create legendary ballots for some of the biggest franchises in the medium. My Hero Academia, Lycoris Recoil, Erased, and more received amazing themes from the musician and the anime world is in mourning as a result of this major loss in the industry. Sayuri's music and her overall talent is something that will not soon be forgotten by her fans.

For those who might not be familiar with Sayuri, she was born in Fukuoka, Japan in 1996. Starting her musical career in middle school, the talented musician would join bands such as Muu and LONGTAL before finding success with a major victory at the 5th Music Revolution event, winning the "Grand Prix" of the performance's finals. Her first foray into the anime world arrived thanks to the series Rampo Kitan: Game of Laplace where her song, "Mikazuki", was featured in the adaptation. It proved what a talent she was that her first single would find its way into an anime. From here, she truly struck it big when she created the ending theme to Erased, an emotional anime that still has a passionate fanbase to this day.

An official statement was released via Sayuri's Official Social media account, sharing the tragic news that the young talent had passed away, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness shown to Sayuri during her lifetime, and together with everyone, we would like to pray for her soul to rest in peace. We ask that members of the media please be considerate of the deep grief of her family and relatives and refrain from interviewing those involved." The funeral itself was held for close friends and family, following Sayuri's passing on September 20th.

Sayuri's Partner Responds

In conjunction with the statement of Sayuri's passing, Amaarashi, a vocalist and composer who has also worked in the anime world, shared the following touching message, "As she battled a chronic illness, she was passionate about music until the very end... And if I may say something a little out of character, I was incredibly happy to be your husband, even though you proposed to me so suddenly, and just a year later, I found myself as the chief mourner. Only Sayuri and I could have lived such a life. Thank you for choosing me and believing in me. I will always be by your side. I love you."

Fans have been offering their condolences to Sayuri's family, sharing touching moments from her musical career along with ways that the musician has affected the lives of those who experienced her work. One social media user shared the musician passionately playing the guitar, proving just how talented she was in the musical world, anime-related or otherwise.

many years ago i found a video of a girl singing her heart out. now i feel so sad. rip sayuri 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mmp8ttTosd — Anuki 🍰 (@Anuki) September 27, 2024

Earlier this year, on July 25th, Sayuri had announced that she was taking a break from the music world due to a "functional dysphonia", a condition that can often have ill effects on the afflicted's voice. In this announcement, she had not stated that she was suffering from any other illnesses and noted that she was working with both a therapist and vocal coach in an effort to combat the dysphonia. Feeling frustrated in being unable to sing and regain her connection to the world, Sayuri's legacy is one that will not only last within the anime world but the musical world as a whole for years to come.

Our thoughts are with Sayuri's loved ones during this difficult time.