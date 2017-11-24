‘School-Live!’ Is Getting A Live-Action Movie

School-Live!, the series about a group of young girls trying to live a normal school life in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, is now getting a live-action adaptation.

When you hear an anime is getting a live-action adaptation, chances are there are a swath of anime fans who reel in fear of how the original manga would be adapted. But the less-fantastical nature of School-Live! just might make the transition easier to swallow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced in Hobunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine, the live-action adaptation of Norimitsu Kaiho and Sadoru Chiba of Nitroplus’ original work School-Live! will release in Japan some time next year. There are no other details of the adaptation as of this moment, however.

Although most live-action adaptations lose something in the translation, this property should be interesting to see in action given the age of its central cast. The girls in the story are elementary and early middle school aged so it is going to be a challenge for child actors to portray the complex themes and action presented in the series.

For those unfamiliar with School-Live!, the story follows the four members of the School-Living Club. Yuuri, the big sister type, club advisor Megumi, Kurumi, who is often depicted as carrying a shovel, and Yuki, the opimistic young girl who’s just trying to live her best school life. The crazy thing, however, is that Japan recently suffered a zombie outbreak and the girls have barricaded themselves within the school. As Yuki fell into shock, she receded into a state of denial that the other three girls are trying their best to uphold lest she become unstable.

Kaiho and Chiba’s original manga began life in Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2012, and as of this date nine volumes have been published. The original manga run had gone on hiatus in September 2017, but has announced it will return in the December issue in Manga Time Kirara Forward. Yen Press has licensed the English language version in the West.

Sentai Filmworks adapted the series into a 12 episode anime that premiered in July 2015, with a Blu-ray and DVD release – featuring an English language dub – following on June 27. You can currently find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles streaming on Crunchyroll.

via Anime News Network