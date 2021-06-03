SDCC 2021 Bandai Exclusive Pre-Orders: Naruto, Dragon Ball Super, and Gundam

Once again, San Diego Comic-Con 2021 will be virtual event this year, and that means that collectors can do their collecting without leaving the house. We've already seen several SDCC 2021 exclusives go up for pre-order and sell out quickly, and the same fate likely awaits this collection of anime figures from Bandai. If you're a fan of Naruto, Dragon Ball Super, and/or Gundam, read on...

The Bandai SDCC 2021 exclusives up for pre-order include a Naruto Anime Heroes Naruto Nine Tails figure, a Dragon Ball: Super Dragon Stars Goku and Master Roshi 2-Pack, and the Gundam Infinity RX-78 vs MS-06 Zaku II Figure 2-Pack. Pre-order info for these exclusives can be found below along with official details.

Dragon Ball: Super Dragon Stars Goku and Master Roshi 2-Pack ($39.99) - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Master Roshi makes his debut in the Dragon Stars line in this exceptional pair of 6-inch scale action figures. The Dragon Ball: Super Dragon Stars Goku and Master Roshi Action Figure 2-Pack - 2021 Convention Exclusive features the teacher and creator of the Kamehamaha along with his student Son Goku, both with a pearlescent and battle-shading paint deco. Roshi comes with two extra pairs of hands and his walking stick, while Goku brings one additional pair of hands."

Naruto Anime Heroes Naruto Nine Tails Figure ($29.99) - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Naruto is ready to rumble in this fantastic 6 1/2-inch tall Naruto Anime Heroes Naruto Uzumaki Nine-Tails Version Action Figure - 2021 Convention Exclusive. Featuring excellent detail and over 16 points of articulation, Naruto Uzumaki is in his Nine-Tails Fox look with Sage Mode facial decoration. Plus, he comes in special packaging that folds out to simulate the Nine-Tails fox in the background."

Gundam Infinity RX-78-02 vs. MS-06 Zaku II Epic Battle Action Figure 2-Pack ($34.99) - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Features the RX-78-02 Gundam facing its nemesis, the MS-06 Zaku II. These iconic battle-frames are taken from the saga that started it all, Mobile Suit Gundam, and are a must for any loyal Gundam fan. Both figures feature battle-damage deco and multiple accessories so you can create your own epic battle scenes, and they include parts that interchange with the other Infinity Line Gundam Mobile Suits (sold separately). Bring the exciting world of Gundam to life at your house with these sensational 4 1/2-inch tall action figures!"

